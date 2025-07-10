Height Advantage Media // Shutterstock

Where homeownership is most and least prevalent in the U.S.

While current rent prices and recent home transaction data can offer insights into the trajectory of a community’s housing market, these snapshots don’t necessarily capture the financial realities of residents who already exist in the market. A household’s experience can vary widely depending on when they entered the housing market, how their ongoing costs compare relative to the local rental market, and other factors like tax assessments and job market conditions. These differences can shape the long-term value of homeownership across communities. Moreover, the local homeownership rates may also have implications for hopeful first-time homeowners and have broader implications on the local culture, values, and the area’s tax base over time.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 75 U.S. metro areas based on the rate of homeownership to better understand where residents intend to stay and invest — and changes in these metrics to help describe changing trends.

Key Findings

In these two metro areas, more than 80% of residents are homeowners. The North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL area has the highest homeownership rate at 82.3%, despite a 0.9 point decline from last year. The Rochester, NY metro ranks second with a homeownership rate of 81.9%, up from 75.5% just a year ago.

The homeownership rate increased from 59.4% in Q1 2024 to 75.4% in Q1 2025, marking both the largest nominal and relative increase studywide. The typical home value by the end of March 2025 sat at $440,237. Homeownership decreased most sharply in Toledo, OH. The Toledo metro area saw homeownership drop over 13 points between 2024 and 2025, going from 82.5% to 69.2%. The typical home value was most recently estimated to be at $189,463, up about $10,000 year over year.

SmartAsset

Top 10 Metro Areas Where Homeownership Rates Are Highest

North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 82.3%

Typical home value, 2025: $430,197

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 83.2%

Typical home value, 2024: $461,635

Points change in homeownership: -0.9

Rochester, NY

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 81.9%

Typical home value, 2025: $254,501

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 75.5%

Typical home value, 2024: $236,481

Points change in homeownership: 6.4

Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 78.2%

Typical home value, 2025: $370,941

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 70.6%

Typical home value, 2024: $399,328

Points change in homeownership: 7.6

Albuquerque, NM

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 76.4%

Typical home value, 2025: $341,094

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 71.6%

Typical home value, 2024: $330,158

Points change in homeownership: 4.8

Charleston-North Charleston-Summerville, SC

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 75.4%

Typical home value, 2025: $440,237

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 59.4%

Typical home value, 2024: $432,819

Points change in homeownership: 16

Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 74.2%

Typical home value, 2025: $338,565

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 65.9%

Typical home value, 2024: $323,921

Points change in homeownership: 8.3

Columbia, SC

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 74%

Typical home value, 2025: $251,812

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 74.1%

Typical home value, 2024: $244,594

Points change in homeownership: -0.1

Syracuse, NY

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 73.4%

Typical home value, 2025: $234,605

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 64.2%

Typical home value, 2024: $215,502

Points change in homeownership: 9.2

Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 73.1%

Typical home value, 2025: $290,575

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 69.7%

Typical home value, 2024: $278,080

Points change in homeownership: 3.4

Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 73.1%

Typical home value, 2025: $334,091

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 74.1%

Typical home value, 2024: $319,745

Points change in homeownership: -1

Top 10 Metro Areas Where Homeownership Rates Are Lowest

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 47%

Typical home value, 2025: $685,225

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 48.6%

Typical home value, 2024: $648,616

Points change in homeownership: -1.6

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 49%

Typical home value, 2025: $978,226

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 48.6%

Typical home value, 2024: $940,792

Points change in homeownership: 0.4

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 49%

Typical home value, 2025: $1,172,774

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 56.1%

Typical home value, 2024: $1,149,329

Points change in homeownership: -7.1

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 50.5%

Typical home value, 2025: $1,692,599

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 51.5%

Typical home value, 2024: $1,578,660

Points change in homeownership: -1.0

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 51.9%

Typical home value, 2025: $953,830

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 50%

Typical home value, 2024: $931,997

Points change in homeownership: 1.9

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 55.1%

Typical home value, 2025: $435,599

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 61.4%

Typical home value, 2024: $417,510

Points change in homeownership: -6.3

Raleigh, NC

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 56.2%

Typical home value, 2025: $443,772

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 63.6%

Typical home value, 2024: $443,381

Points change in homeownership: -7.4

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 57.2%

Typical home value, 2025: $485,400

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 61.3%

Typical home value, 2024: $486,444

Points change in homeownership: -4.1

Fresno, CA

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 57.6%

Typical home value, 2025: $403,005

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 57.7%

Typical home value, 2024: $393,426

Points change in homeownership: -0.1

Austin-Round Rock, TX

Homeownership rate, Q1 2025: 57.7%

Typical home value, 2025: $449,181

Homeownership rate, Q1 2024: 56%

Typical home value, 2024: $467,357

Points change in homeownership: 1.7

Data and Methodology

For this SmartAsset study, data for homeownership rates across U.S. metro areas comes from the U.S. Census Bureau for Q1 2025 and Q1 2024. Data for typical home values comes from Zillow’s Home Value Index for all homes, smoothed and seasonally adjusted, for March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.