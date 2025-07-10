Woman arrested, accused of playing doctor in her backyard

By Ari Hait

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — A Port St. Lucie woman is facing felony charges, accused of running a fake med spa out of a shed in her backyard.

Port St. Lucie police arrested 50-year-old Rosa Mena Wednesday.

According to investigators, a victim told them she thought she was getting a great deal on Botox from Mena but instead wound up with facial paralysis.

The victim said she then got another treatment from Mena, which did not solve the problem, and that’s when she called police.

Photos from the police show what appears to be a legitimate exam room inside the shed, but detectives said Mena has no medical license or certification of any kind.

“I’m disappointed to hear it,” said Dr. Brian Hass. “It’s not shocking.”

Hass is a plastic surgeon who has been practicing in Palm Beach Gardens for three decades.

He said he’s heard about scams like this before, but usually in the Miami area, not in our neighborhoods.

“If someone is charging you a bargain price, something’s not right,” Hass said.

Dr. Hass said that should be the first red flag: these treatments, if they’re real, are expensive.

He said this is not the place to go bargain shopping.

“Those are real medical treatments,” Hass said. “And just as you wouldn’t want to put bad gas in your car, you shouldn’t let anything bad go into your body.”

Hass said a person who is looking to get a treatment should always do research beforehand and make sure to work with a plastic surgeon, a dermatologist, a physician’s assistant, or a nurse practitioner.

“Make sure that person has been well-trained,” Hass said. “And ask them about their training. How long have they been doing it? Did they just start last Tuesday? Or have they been doing it for years?

“Be sensible. Do word of mouth,” Hass said. “There’s a reason that people get that much training.”

Mena faces a long list of charges, including three counts of aggravated battery and three counts of practicing medicine without a license.

