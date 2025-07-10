Working Families Increasingly Turn to Food Banks as Insecurity Rises

By William Albert

PASCO, Wash. (KAPP) — Second Harvest Inland Northwest addresses rising food insecurity across Eastern Washington and North Idaho, with officials reporting an increasing number of working families seeking assistance from food banks and pantries.

The organization has served communities in Washington and Idaho for 53 years, operating distribution centers in Pasco and Spokane. Second Harvest distributes food through more than 250 hunger-fighting programs and agencies across 26 counties in the region.

The food bank partners with local growers throughout Eastern Washington to provide fresh produce to families facing food insecurity. This collaboration helps ensure that nutritious, locally-grown food reaches those who need it most while supporting regional agriculture.

However, officials note a concerning trend in the demographics of people seeking food assistance.

“One of the things our partners on the front lines have really noticed is that there are more working families having to access food banks and food pantries and we absolutely recommend people do,” said Eric Williams, Director of Community Partnerships at Second Harvest Inland Northwest.

Working Families Face New Challenges The increase in working families seeking food assistance reflects broader economic pressures affecting households across the region. Many families find that employment income alone cannot cover rising costs of housing, utilities, healthcare, and food.

This trend challenges traditional assumptions about food insecurity, which historically affected primarily unemployed individuals and families. The current situation demonstrates that having a job does not guarantee food security in today’s economic climate.

Food bank officials emphasize that seeking assistance is a responsible decision for families struggling to make ends meet. The stigma traditionally associated with food bank use should not prevent working families from accessing available resources.

Extensive Regional Network Second Harvest Inland Northwest operates one of the most comprehensive food distribution networks in the Pacific Northwest. The organization’s 250+ partner programs include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other community organizations that directly serve individuals and families.

The 26-county service area spans a vast geographic region, requiring sophisticated logistics and coordination to ensure food reaches communities throughout Eastern Washington and North Idaho. This extensive network allows the organization to serve both urban centers and rural communities that might otherwise lack access to food assistance.

The Pasco and Spokane distribution centers serve as regional hubs, receiving donated food from various sources and coordinating distribution to partner agencies throughout the service area.

Local Agriculture Partnerships Second Harvest’s partnerships with Eastern Washington growers represent a innovative approach to addressing food insecurity while supporting local agriculture. These collaborations provide farmers with outlets for produce that might otherwise go to waste while ensuring fresh, nutritious food reaches families in need.

The partnerships benefit both parties: farmers can donate surplus crops and receive tax benefits, while food banks gain access to fresh, locally-grown produce that enhances the nutritional value of food assistance programs.

These relationships also strengthen connections between agricultural communities and urban areas, creating mutual understanding and support between different segments of the regional economy.

Addressing Nutritional Needs The focus on fresh produce distribution addresses a critical aspect of food insecurity: access to nutritious food. Many low-income families struggle to afford fresh fruits and vegetables, leading to diets heavy in processed foods that may be less expensive but nutritionally inadequate.

By providing fresh produce through food banks and pantries, Second Harvest helps ensure that families facing economic challenges can still access the nutritious foods necessary for good health, particularly important for children’s development and overall family well-being.

Economic Factors Drive Increased Need The rise in working families seeking food assistance reflects multiple economic pressures affecting households across the region. Housing costs, healthcare expenses, and other necessities consume increasing portions of family budgets, leaving less money available for food purchases.

Inflation has particularly affected food prices, making grocery shopping more challenging for families already operating on tight budgets. Even families with steady employment may find their purchasing power diminished by rising costs across multiple categories.

Community Response and Support The increase in food insecurity has prompted expanded community response efforts. Local businesses, faith communities, and civic organizations increasingly partner with Second Harvest to address growing needs in their communities.

Volunteer participation has also grown as community members recognize the extent of food insecurity in their neighborhoods. These volunteers help with food sorting, distribution, and other essential functions that keep food banks operating effectively.

Reducing Stigma Around Food Assistance Food bank officials work to reduce stigma associated with seeking food assistance, particularly among working families who may feel embarrassed about needing help despite being employed. Education efforts emphasize that food banks exist to help community members during difficult times.

The normalization of food bank use among working families reflects changing economic realities that affect people across income levels. Officials stress that seeking assistance demonstrates responsible family management rather than personal failure.

Looking Forward Second Harvest Inland Northwest continues expanding its capacity to meet growing demand while maintaining the quality and variety of food assistance programs. The organization’s long-term sustainability depends on continued community support and partnerships with local growers and businesses.

The trend toward increased food insecurity among working families suggests that food banks will continue playing essential roles in community support systems, requiring ongoing investment and community engagement to meet evolving needs.

