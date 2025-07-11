Des Moines man arrested in connection to explosive device found on golf course

By Web Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Des Moines police have arrested a suspect who they say was responsible for the explosive device found on a golf course.

Michael James Valento, 41, of Des Moines, was arrested shortly after midnight Friday morning. Police say Valento detonated a pipe bomb-style improvised explosive device (IED) at Waveland Golf Course on July 3.

Thursday — a week after the first explosive device detonated — Waveland was forced to evacuate after another IED was found on the grounds.

Des Moines Police Department Bomb Squad technicians found the device and determined it to be live. Technicians intentionally detonated it in place to render it safe.

Valento is facing several charges, including:

– Possession of an explosive or incendiary device with intent (two counts) – First-degree arson – Third-degree arson – Dominion or control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender

He was booked into the Polk County Jail.

