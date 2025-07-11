Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says man allegedly threw steel ball through semi’s windshield during road rage incident

By McKenzy Parsons

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KETV) — Fremont County deputies arrested a man who allegedly threw a steel pickup hitch ball through a semi truck’s windshield.

The incident happened on June 25 around 4 p.m. on Interstate 29 near Percival, Iowa.

The sheriff’s office was called to a report of a road rage incident that began on 195th Avenue and continued onto I-29.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said Cory Behrens allegedly performed multiple “brake checks” and drove erratically near the semi.

Eventually, he came to a stop, and deputies said Behrens allegedly began kicking the semi as it tried to go around him.

FCSO said Behrens allegedly got back in his vehicle and swerved at the semi before getting back out of the vehicle to throw a steel pickup hitch ball through the semi’s windshield.

The whole incident was caught on dashcam footage.

The 42-year-old was arrested on intimidate with dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, criminal mischief, and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

Since the arrest, Behrens was released after posting 10% of $18,000 bond.

