NC customer says mouth went numb after eating Bojangles food, police investigating

Wadesboro (WRAL) — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a customer experiencing numbness in their mouth after eating Bojangles food.

A police officer with the Wadesboro Police Department responded to a call after a customer reported finding an unknown substance in food purchased from the drive-thru at the Bojangles in Wadesboro, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office dated July 9.

The customer “reported experiencing numbness in parts of their mouth” and “found an unknown substance in a biscuit and notified authorities,” according to the release.

The police officer tested the biscuit and did not find any controlled substances. The rest of the biscuit was collected as evidence and may be submitted to a laboratory for further testing, the sheriff’s office said.

Wadesboro police said there have been reports of people finding insects in food at the same Bojangles location.

Bojangles provided the following statement in response:

“We are aware of the claims and are cooperating closely with the Wadesboro Police Department. This Bojangles location has an excellent record of food safety, receiving a health rating of 98% this past June, which is consistent with our strong record of “A” ratings over the past year. All early test results indicate that no harmful substances were found, and we strongly believe the rumors are not true. At Bojangles, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we take these matters very seriously.”

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office urged people to use caution and said all findings will be shared with the Anson County Health Department.

