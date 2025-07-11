The silly, satisfying and sentimental cameos in ‘Superman’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — “Superman” has finally soared into theaters, and with it comes a wealth of cameos and fun references to its DC Comics origin.

It’s what one would expect from director James Gunn, an avowed comic book uber-fan since the age of three.

In addition to Easter egg references (look for a road sign leading to Gotham City, among others), the new film’s surprise cameos range from ridiculous to tear-jerking. Many of these actors, it turns out, have appeared in several if not all of Gunn’s previous films.

Bradley Cooper as Jor-El

Filling the substantial shoes of one Marlon Brando, Cooper appears at the very top of “Superman” in the icy Fortress of Solitude, in a pre-recorded message as Supe’s (David Corenswet) Kryptonian father. Brando famously played the same character in Richard Donner’s 1978 “Superman” with Christopher Reeve, but he refused to appear in the role in the sequel two years later. Cooper might be more open to playing the role again – after all, he’s one of Gunn’s stable of actors, having voiced Rocket Raccoon in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. Portraying Jor-El’s wife – and Superman’s mother – Lara is the ethereal Angela Sarafyan, who previously shined as Clementine in TV’s “Westworld” series.

Will Reeve as a reporter

It’s a true full-circle moment to see Will Reeve – son to the aforementioned Christopher – in the new film. The younger Reeve was born after the four “Superman” films in which his father appeared were completed. He was 12 years old when his father died. Now a correspondent for ABC News, it’s only natural that Reeve portray an on-the-ground reporter in the new movie. It’s also emotional and fitting to see Christopher Reeve’s son – who, along with his siblings, has kept his legacy alive – appear in a Superman movie.

John Cena as Peacemaker

Skewing on the sillier side, John Cena makes a surprise appearance during one of the film’s more playful sequences (there are a bunch). As his morally questionable, supremely goofy DC character Peacemaker, Cena shows up as a talking head on a news show while Clark Kent and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) have a heart-to-heart, just as a wild inter-dimensional battle simultaneously plays out in the background (it’ll make sense when you watch it). The “Peacemaker” series featuring Cena was an early and unexpected hit for Gunn in his tenure with DC in 2022, with a second season set for next month. (“Peacemaker” is a production from HBO Max, which like CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord

Gunn likes to keep his family close. The director famously puts his brother Sean in as many projects as he can – look no further than the “Guardians” movies, in which Sean Gunn played Kraglin and also physically performed the role of Rocket on set before being dubbed over by Cooper. He also portrayed Weasel and Calendar Man in 2021’s “The Suicide Squad.” In “Superman,” Sean Gunn briefly appears as Maxwell Lord, a threatening DC character who has been previously portrayed by Pedro Pascal (in “Wonder Woman 1984”) and Peter Facinelli (in TV’s “Supergirl”).

Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff as Superman robots

Doing a deep-dive on the credited cast for “Superman” turns up a few more of Gunn’s galactic “Guardians,” including Michael Rooker and Pom Klementieff as robots in the Fortress of Solitude. Klementieff brought zany humor as Mantis to both the “Guardians of the Galaxy” (starting with 2017’s “Vol. 2”) and “Avengers” franchises, while Rooker’s collaborations with Gunn go back even further. In addition to playing Yondu in “Guardians” volumes 1 through 3, the actor appeared in the director’s gross-out horror opus “Slither” from 2006, just like his “Superman” costar Nathan Fillion. Other Gunn regulars appearing in “Superman” include Mikaela Hoover and Stephen Blackehart.

Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl

Toward the end of “Superman,” the Man of Steel is visited upon by his Kryptonian cousin Kara, also known as Supergirl, dressed in the classic outfit that calls to mind Helen Slater in the 1984 film costarring Faye Dunaway. Now played by Milly Alcock, who more than stood out in this summer’s Netflix series “Sirens,” Supergirl shows her wild nature during her brief cameo, during which viewers also learn that she is the actual owner of Krypto the beloved if unruly Superdog. Alcock will be back in the role in next year’s “Supergirl” movie.

CNN’s Jake Tapper

CNN anchor Jake Tapper conspicuously appears in the background at one point as a news correspondent. He initially had some dialogue, but it turns out he ended up on the cutting room floor for time, according to Gunn.

“Superman” premieres in theaters on Friday. The film is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which is owned by CNN’s parent company.

