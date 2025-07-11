Three children missing after hiking Camel’s Hump located safely

By LIZ STRZEPA

BOLTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — Vermont State Police and other first responders have located three children who went missing near Camels Hump in Duxbury following a hike Thursday afternoon on the Long Trail.

Police said that two boys, ages 14 and 11, and a 12-year-old girl were participating in an organized camp and set out on a trail off Duxbury Road in Bolton for what was expected to be a 30-minute hike at about 4 p.m.

Officials said the children were reported missing after they failed to return in about 90 minutes.

Search crews located those children just before 6 a.m. on Friday. All three were uninjured. VSP said they were found in wooded terrain about a half a mile from their camp.

They were escorted off the mountain and are being reunited with their families.

Additional teams that participated in the search effort overnight included New England K9 Search and Rescue, North Country Search Dogs, the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, and the Vermont Air National Guard.

