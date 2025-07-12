Former NYC day care employees accused of abuse including taping toddler’s mouth

By Tim McNicholas

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police have arrested three former employees of a popular Hell’s Kitchen day care in a child abuse investigation.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office says they worked for Bright Horizons at Columbus Circle, a branch of one of the biggest day care chains in the country.

The New York City Health Department says in February, they received a complaint alleging children had been strapped to chairs, called names and had their mouths taped shut. The department investigated the day care center that same day.

“The allegations were substantiated, and the findings were shared with Administration for Children’s Services Office of Special Investigations immediately,” a health department spokesperson said in a statement, in part.

The ACS OSI was also investigating the allegations.

According to the health department, the employees had already been fired by the time they received the complaint.

“She’s been in the day care services for over 21 years, had her own business before this employment at the Horizons place, and she cares about the children she watches and maintains her innocence,” Vargas’ attorney said Friday.

The Manhattan District Attorney says another employee, Shakia Henley, used a bottle containing “soap mixed with water and bleach mixed with water” to spray a child in the face earlier this year. Her attorney said he has no comment.

A third ex-employee, Latia Townes, also hit kids with metal water bottles, restrained toddlers in chairs and more, prosecutors say. CBS News New York has reached out to her attorney, as well.

Employees fired over allegations Bright Horizons would not agree to an interview with CBS News New York.

A company spokesperson sent an email saying it first learned of the situation back in February and immediately fired the employees involved and reported it to investigators.

“Our concern has always been for the children and families involved and we remain committed to supporting them. Our most important responsibility is to provide a nurturing and safe environment for children,” the spokesperson said.

The health department issued a summons subject to fines and required the provider to submit a corrective action plan.

“The health and safety of New York City’s children in child care are a top priority,” a department spokesperson said in a statement, in part.

Toddlers hit with water bottles, other objects, investigators say Prosecutors accused former employee Evelyn Vargas of covering a toddler’s “mouth and part of her nose” with packing tape back in January. A criminal complaint says a witness saw the girl “turn red and cry” before Vargas removed the tape.

Another witness told prosecutors she saw Vargas grab another toddler “by the hair and drag her a few feet” while the child was “crying and appeared to be in pain.”

Investigators also say Vargas hit three toddlers “in their heads multiple times with metal water bottles, and other objects” between October 2024 and March of this year, and stuffed tissue in the mouth of a child.

