Investigation underway of child’s body found in Panorama City parking lot

By Julie Sharp

Los Angeles (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating the death of a young boy, possibly between 3 to 4 years old, who was found dead Saturday morning in a Panorama City parking lot.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the 8200 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, to the large parking lot of a medical building.

No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story.

