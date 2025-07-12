“Puerto Rican” Pachuco battles cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Jose Rico was diagnosed with brain cancer and is unable to work as he undergoes medical treatment.

Rico is known in the community as the "Puerto Rican" Pachuco. Friends hosted a car wash fundraiser for Rico to help with medical costs and living expenses.

"He's iconic, his whole culture, they are known as the Pachucos here in El Paso, the Zoot Suiters, they're also in Juarez...it's a huge community that is coming together to do something nice with everything going on in the world right now, it's always good to hear something of the community coming together," said Hector Lopez, HEC915 promoter.

The Pachuco culture was born in El Paso in the 1930s. The term meaning they were from "del Chuco" or a border town.

The men who participated in the Pachuco culture wore "zoot suits" or high-waisted pants that were wide-legged, tightly cuffed and worn with a long coat that had wide lapel and padded shoulders.

Lopez also set up a gofundme page for anyone willing to help Rico.