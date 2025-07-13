2 dead at a Lexington, Kentucky, church after suspect shot a state trooper, police say. Suspect is dead

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A 72-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman were killed in a shooting Sunday at the Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky, officials said.

The shooter, who is dead, has also been identified, but police did not release the name. The family of the shooter has not been notified, officials said.

The suspect fled to the church, where two men were also shot and injured, after shooting a state trooper near the Blue Grass Airport, police said.

The incident at the airport unfolded around 11:35 a.m. ET. The unidentified suspect shot at a trooper on Terminal Drive near the airport and fled the scene before ending up at Richmond Road Baptist Church, Kentucky State Police and the Lexington Police Department explained in separate X posts.

Both men from the church were transported to the hospital, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said. One man is in critical condition, and the other is stable, he added.

State troopers and the Lexington Police Department secured the suspect, who is dead. It is unclear how the suspect died.

The injured trooper is in stable condition, Weathers said.

The first shooting was “unrelated” to the airport, police said, though officials there said it impacted a portion of Terminal Drive was impacted. “Our team is on site guiding passengers to open parking. All flights and operations are now continuing as usual,” airport officials said on X.

In a statement, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked residents to thank law enforcement for their response to the incidents.

“Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police,” he said in a post on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

