The NYPD was run like a ‘criminal enterprise’ under Mayor Eric Adams, lawsuit alleges

By Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — The former head of the New York Police Department has filed a federal lawsuit against scandal–scarred New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other high ranking NYPD officials, alleging the group used their power and authority to run a what he called a “criminal enterprise.”

The suit, filed by former interim NYPD Commissioner Thomas Donlon, is the fifth in two weeks to allege rampant corruption within the police department — which the lawsuits say was condoned by City Hall. Donlon’s suit now joins those of other former high-ranking NYPD officials, such as former Chief of Detectives James Essig, who claim they were pushed out after speaking up.

The corruption allegations against Adams are the latest blow for the embattled mayor — who managed to skirt federal corruption charges earlier this year and is now running for re-election as an independent candidate, where he faces a difficult path to victory.

Donlon’s suit alleges that top members of the NYPD fabricated promotions, retaliated against other members of the department, obstructed internal investigations, and used their power and connections to usurp Donlon’s authority — all while being protected by Adams. Donlon, a former FBI senior executive, says he wants a federal monitor to now oversee the department to “ensure compliance with law and prevent further abuse,” according to the suit.

“These are baseless accusations from a disgruntled former employee who — when given the opportunity to lead the greatest police department in the world — proved himself to be ineffective,” said City Hall spokesperson Kayla Mamelak Altus in a statement. “This suit is nothing more than an attempt to seek compensation at the taxpayer’s expense after Mr. Donlon was rightfully removed from the role of interim police commissioner.”

When reached for comment, the NYPD deferred to the statement provided by City Hall.

Donlon, a former intelligence official who served as New York’s director of the Office of Homeland Security, ran the FBI’s National Threat Center and the FBI and NYPD joint terrorist task force, became interim police commissioner after Edward Caban, who became embroiled in his own investigation with his twin brother surrounding nightclubs in New York, stepped down.

Donlon’s run as commissioner lasted less than two months. He stepped down after reports emerged that federal agents had searched his house for classified documents as part of an investigation not related to his role as commissioner. In that time, Donlon alleges he saw what he called systemic corruption from Adams and several members of the leadership team.

“Its core function was to shield loyalists and silence internal critics through a calculated regime of favoritism, retaliation, and concealment. Promotions and assignments were manipulated to reward obedience rather than merit. Misconduct was buried rather than addressed,” according to the suit.

Donlon said he tried to raise his concerns — including directly with Adams — and the group moved against him by “stripping his authority, systematically excluding him from core decision-making processes, continually and consistently lying to Donlon, and ultimately eliminating his Police Commissioner position. Donlon’s integrity was viewed as a threat — and the enterprise responded accordingly,” the suit alleges.

Donlon’s suit comes a week after four former top NYPD officials filed suits of their own with similar allegations — that unqualified members who were connected to the executive staff were funneled into high profile units. When they spoke up, they faced retaliation and were eventually pushed out — all under the protection of the mayor.

Essig alleged in his suit that he complained about the unvetted transfers and promotions that were done outside the proper channels, so much so that when Caban took over as police commissioner, he was offered a demotion in rank and a pay cut or the option to resign from his position. Essig chose to resign, according to the suit.

The other chiefs had similar offers after they spoke out against perceived wrongdoing — such as Matthew Pontillo, the then-Chief of Professional Standards who spoke out internally about the latitude officers were given for vehicle pursuits and body worn cameras that recorded acts of excessive force but did not record the entire interaction, according to the suit.

“Even in his relatively short tenure at NYPD, Mr. Donlon recognized what my long-tenured clients complained of: rampant, unchecked, dangerous and costly corruption run by Mayor Adams and his cronies,” said attorney Sarena Townsend, who is representing the four chiefs in their suit in a statement. “I applaud Mr. Donlon for coming forward with these details, which will surely lead to vindication for him, and many others who suffered as victims of Mayor Adams’ corruption.”

The suits are the latest allegation of corruption at City Hall.

In April, the federal judge overseeing the corruption case against Mayor Adams dismissed the charges and ruled the case cannot be brought back again. Adams had been indicted on charges related to bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals in exchange for political favors. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges and has repeatedly said he did nothing wrong.

The dismissal of the charges — a ruling sought by the Justice Department under Trump after the agency had pursued the charges during the Biden administration — coincided with the ramp up of immigration enforcement across the country, leading many critics and political opponents of the mayor to allege he cooperated with the Trump administration on removals in exchange for his own freedom.

Adams has also denied these claims, saying he and his administration only cooperated with federal authorities on criminal investigations — not civil enforcement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.