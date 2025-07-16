Greek police arrest five people in murder case of UC Berkeley professor, including his ex-wife

By Elinda Labropoulou and Lauren Kent, CNN

Athens, Greece (CNN) — Greek police have arrested five people in the case of murdered UC Berkeley professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski, including his ex-wife and her current partner.

The arrest warrants were issued after the five people were brought in for questioning.

Jeziorski was shot dead on July 4 while visiting Athens to see his children and attend a family custody hearing.

According to Greek national broadcaster ERT, the five people are expected to testify in front of a prosecutor on Thursday morning.

ERT reported that the arrests include two Greek nationals – the 43-year-old ex-wife of the victim and her 35-year-old current partner – along with two Albanians and one Bulgarian.

CNN has reached out to the lawyer of the ex-wife but has not received a comment.

Jeziorski, 43, an economist and professor of marketing at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, was shot multiple times at close range in a residential suburb of Athens and died at the scene, according to police.

A masked gunman “approached the victim on foot and opened fire from close range” at about 4:15 p.m., hitting the victim in the neck and chest, according to police spokesperson Konstantina Dimoglidou. Seven bullet casings from a 9mm caliber firearm were found at the scene, police said.

Eyewitnesses described seeing a masked man in black who approached the victim on foot, with one telling local media that she heard about six shots and saw the perpetrator run from the scene.

The shooting happened near the home of Jeziorski’s ex-wife in the suburb of Agia Paraskevi, one day after the father-of-two attended a custody court hearing, police said.

CNN has reached out to Jeziorski’s ex-wife for comment.

A senior police source, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly, previously told CNN that “all scenarios are being examined including close family members” and that the murder “bore signs of a contract killing.”

Police said Jeziorski had no criminal record in Greece.

Jeziorski’s family started a fundraiser to repatriate his remains to his native Poland and pay for legal representation in Greece.

“Our family is heartbroken, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that justice is served,” his brother Łukasz Jeziorski wrote on the online fundraising page.

UC Berkeley said in a statement that Jeziorski “had a passion for teaching” and during his 13 years there, he taught data analytics skills to more than 1,500 graduate and PhD students.

The dean of UC Berkeley’s business school, Jenny Chatman, said she was “heartbroken” by the death of Jeziorski, who she described as a “beloved member of our marketing faculty.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.

