Louisiana preparing for flood threat: Parish by parish rain totals expected from tropical weather

By Erin Lowrey

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — New Orleans is bracing for heavy rain later this week as the National Hurricane Center monitors a tropical disturbance.

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of Southeast Louisiana through Saturday due to the threat of tropical rain.

Latest flood forecast | Parish-by-parish flood threat | How to clean your catch basin | What to do if it floods | Check your pumping station status | Radar | Weather alerts

The disturbance is currently over the Florida Panhandle and could move into the coastal waters of the Gulf hugging the coastline.

If it does enter the Gulf, water temperatures are warm enough for development.

Forecast data now show a due west movement and have it tracking right along the coastline and over Southeast Louisiana.

Regardless of possible tropical formation, some areas of Southeast Louisiana can still expect up to five inches of rain or even more. That’s likeliest along the coast.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.