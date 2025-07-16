Suspect accused of following woman home after road rage incident, assaulting homeowner

By Emily Sanderson

Click here for updates on this story

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — A man has been arrested, accused of following a woman to her home after a suspected road rage incident in Clermont County.

Seth Schlueter, 30, of Wayne Township, has been indicted on aggravated burglary, burglary, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, assault, aggravated menacing and endangering children.

It all started July 11 around 5:34 p.m. when Clermont County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in the 2700 block of Lair Road where they found a man, suspected to be under the influence, had followed a woman to her home after a road rage incident on State Route 727.

According to witnesses, the man, later identified as Schlueter, allegedly stopped his car in the roadway, prompting the woman to honk and drive around him.

Deputies say Schlueter is then accused of following a woman to her home and then confronting the male homeowner on the front porch.

Fearing for her safety, the woman said she fled to the back of the home while the homeowner attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Deputies say the man went to get his wife from the back of the home when Schlueter allegedly took his kids from his vehicle and went into the home without permission.

While inside, officials allege Schlueter damaged items inside the home and when the homeowners returned and saw him there, Schlueter hit the male homeowner in the face, gathered his kids and fled the scene.

The man was treated on scene for minor injuries.

When officials responded to the scene, Schlueter was taken into custody. His kids were released to family members.

Due to the indictment, Schlueter remains in custody with no bond. He’s scheduled to appear for an arraignment before Clermont County Common Pleas Judge Nagel on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.