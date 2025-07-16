Third teenager dies days after crash on Garvin County highway, OHP says

By Jonathan Greco, Kilee Thomas

WYNNEWOOD, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that a 17-year-old boy died days after a crash in Garvin County, becoming the third victim of the fatal wreck.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that shortly before 9:30 a.m., a 2024 Nissan Altima and a 2021 Nissan Titan were involved in a crash on State Highway 29 near U.S. Highway 177, which is about 10 miles east of Wynnewood.

Authorities said the Altima driver failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the Titan.

Two teenagers were pronounced dead on Friday. They have been identified as 14-year-old Malakye Miles and 15-year-old Brook Lynn Faith Dooley.

“This is a heartbreaking situation,” Lt. Mark Southall with the OHP said on Monday. “At this point, two juveniles have lost their lives, really, to one or two bad decisions that, if done differently, this wouldn’t have happened.”

The person driving the Altima and another passenger, both 17, were taken to an area hospital. The 17-year-old passenger from Wynnewood was admitted in critical condition, and the driver was treated and released.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 on Wednesday that the 17-year-old passenger died. Information about the teenager hasn’t been released.

A person who lives near where the crash occurred says accidents happen too often there and that “nobody seems to be doing nothing.”

