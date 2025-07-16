Trump lashes out at ‘weaklings’ who believe Epstein ‘bullsh*t’ amid building GOP pressure to release documents

By Kevin Liptak and Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is accusing some of his onetime supporters of being “weaklings” who are falling prey to Democratic “bullshit” about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — concluding that he no longer wants their support.

The message was the clearest sign yet of the cracks emerging in the president’s coalition, many of whom are loudly demanding more information about the disgraced financier, who has been subject to myriad conspiracies since his death by suicide in 2019. And some of his allies don’t appear to be listening, with Republicans in Congress taking steps Wednesday morning to potentially force the Justice Department to release more documents.

Declaring that Democrats had struck “pay dirt” in the Epstein scandal, Trump said his political opponents were using the issue to attack him.

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump wrote in a missive on Truth Social. “They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”

Trump said the Epstein controversy — roiling now for more than a week after his Justice Department announced in a memo that there was no Epstein “client list” and it didn’t plan to release any more documents in the investigation — was distracting from the successes of his presidency.

“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” he wrote. “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

The angry message was Trump’s strongest rebuke of his own supporters, many of whom have been vocally furious with his administration’s handling of the Epstein matter. Later in the day, the president struck a softer tone from the Oval Office, saying Attorney General Pam Bondi could release any more “credible” files, but still decrying “some stupid and foolish Republicans” who were harping on the issue.

While Trump has dismissed the controversy as sordid and uninteresting, before his post on Wednesday he hadn’t gone as far as disavowing some of his staunchest allies who continue to press for more information.

As of Tuesday, those allies notably included House Speaker Mike Johnson, who in an interview with right-wing influencer Benny Johnson called for more transparency in the matter, saying, “We should put everything out there and let the people decide it.” On Wednesday afternoon, he reiterated he was “for transparency” but echoed Trump’s line that only “credible information” should be publicly released.

And Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, said in an interview with CBS News that “the time has come for the administration to release all of the files regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s investigation and prosecution.”

“Whether or not the facts justify charges, I think anyone who participated or was associated with this despicable man ought to be held up to public scrutiny,” Pence added.

And there are signs the drama in the House is escalating even further. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is now working to force a vote on the floor that would require the Justice Department to release all Epstein-related documents.

She has joined Rep. Thomas Massie — a fellow Republican hardliner and a frequent Trump agitator — on the push, which will use a congressional workaround known as a discharge petition to try to defy party leaders and force a vote with Democrats’ help. That would require at least 218 signatures from House lawmakers to move forward. (Another Trump friend-turned-foe, Elon Musk, gave a thumbs-up to the effort on Wednesday.)

It won’t be immediate, however. The actual vote isn’t expected to take place until members return in September from their summer recess. And Massie and Greene face a seven-legislative-day delay before they can even start collecting signatures.

While other conservative lawmakers like Reps. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado have joined Greene in calling on Congress to take further action, many are discussing how to continue to press for more information without angering Trump. Rep. Eric Burlison of Missouri told CNN the Epstein issue is the “number one” thing that has come up in constituent calls to his office over the past week.

“This is kind of highlighting the frustration the American people have where they feel like … they can’t trust their government,” he said, adding that the victims deserve justice. “So I think, at the end of the day, this is a question of: Does this government belong to the people or do the people belong to this government?”

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said he’s had “a lot of discussions” with members of his committee about what “legal options” they have to push more information. He said his panel could request more information and interviews, but he did not suggest subpoenas or other efforts to force compliance from members of the Trump administration were on the table.

Others in Congress have issued calls for public testimony from Ghislaine Maxwell, the onetime Epstein associate who is serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida for conspiring to sexually abuse minors.

Boebert has called for appointing a special counsel to investigate, but Trump dodged when CNN asked him about that possibility Wednesday: “I have nothing to do with it.”

In an interview with John Solomon Wednesday, Trump lumped the Epstein case with other law enforcement matters that have annoyed him, including prior special counsel investigations of him and his campaign. He suggested an FBI examination of those things could also include the Epstein case.

“I think they could look at all of it. It’s all the same scam. They could look at this Jeffrey Epstein hoax also, because that’s the same stuff,” Trump said.

Asked if “one big prosecutor” would look at it all, Trump deflected.

“In the case of Epstein, they’ve already looked at it and they are looking at it, and I think all they have to do is put out anything credible,” he said.

The pressure to release more information has mostly fallen on Bondi, who said earlier this year she had a list of Epstein’s clients sitting on her desk, but whose department later said in its memo no such list existed. Bondi said last week she was referring to other documents at the time.

Trump has enthusiastically backed up Bondi, saying she’s handled the matter well. And he has repeatedly put the onus for releasing more documents on her, saying it’s up to her what other “credible” information can be released.

On Tuesday, Bondi swatted away the possibility that she could release more case files, suggesting instead that last week’s memo declining to release files on Epstein “speaks for itself” and rejecting questions about making more documents public.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Donald Judd, Adam Cancryn, Lauren Fox, Casey Riddley, Nick Robertson, Veronica Stracqualursi and Manu Raju contributed to this report.

