Oakmont man facing charges, accused of threatening to use guillotine on Florida hospital CEO

TAMPA, FL. (WTAE) — A man from Oakmont was arrested and is now facing charges for cyber harassment after officials say he threatened to use a guillotine on a Florida hospital CEO.

According to court documents obtained Wednesday, Florida officials are seeking to extradite Lawrence Brunn, 63, to face charges for harassing the CEO of Tampa General Hospital.

The CEO, who was identified by officials as “J.C.,” was said to have formerly worked as president and CEO of Florida’s Jupiter Medical Center.

Brunn worked at the hospital until 2014, when he was fired for falsely accusing the chief financial officer of embezzling hospital funds, court documents stated.

Brunn then began to harass Jupiter Medical Center, and a lawsuit was filed against him.

The courts ruled in favor of the hospital in 2020, and Brunn began threatening the CEO via mail and Brunn’s own website.

Brunn’s online posts — including text and videos — often called for beheading the CEO using a guillotine. He also sent mail to the CEO’s home, their neighbors , and Tampa General Hospital trustees.

Officials said the harassment continued over the course of two years.

If found guilty, the Trib said, Brunn faces up to five years in federal prison.

The case was also investigated by the FBI.

