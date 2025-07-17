Plaquemines leaders encourage residents to prepare ahead of multi-day severe weather

By Shay O’Connor

Click here for updates on this story

Plaquemines (WDSU) — Clearing catch basins and securing loose items is a crucial part of preparation for our lower-lying areas.

Officials warn that people in Plaquemines Parish could get about 8 inches of rain between now and Sunday.

WDSU Reporter Shay O’Connor was live in Belle Chasse, where parish leaders had just given guidance. The big takeaway was, while they said they are not expecting dangerous conditions everyone should stay prepared.

Keith Hinkley, the Plaquemines Parish president said, “Regardless of whether a system forms or not, we are expecting multiple rounds of heavy rain between Wednesday and Sunday.”

The area is bracing for the worst impacts between Thursday and Friday.

Hinkley said, “Forecasts currently show 3 to 5 inches of rain. But in some areas, you could see as much as 8 to 10 inches.”

Neighbors throughout the parish are urged to clean their catch basins and to secure trash bins while you can. Still, given the amount of heavy rain we have been experiencing for weeks, Homeland Security Director Patrick Harvey said, “I think we’ll be ready for it. Pumps will be operational. Operators will be at the pump stations. If we get the rain expected, we’ll be able to pump it down and get it out of here.”

Over at Breaux Mart, people were already taking heed.

Joanne McClelland said, “Hopefully it won’t be too bad. But once it goes into the Gulf.. Warm waters. You can’t take chances.”

McClelland said she has lived through her share of storms including Hurricane Katrina. Seen Wednesday grabbing essentials for her mom whose in her 90s.

“A few little canned goods and things. Vegetables and fruit,” McClelland said.

Erin DiFebbo and her young son were also preparing. The mom said she is always ready during Hurricane season.

Difebbo said, “We’ve kind of gotten used to it. Being in the area we are in. All you do is be prepared, stock up on your groceries. Gas. Generator, check everything out.”

Officials also urged residents to call the EOC if they need assistance during the storm system.

Also, at least five sandbag locations will officially open in Plaquemines Parish beginning Thursday at 10 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.