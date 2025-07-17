Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham stir up reunion hopes in Fleetwood Mac faithfuls

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have again invigorated the Fleetwood Mac fandom.

Both music legends – who have been part of the seminal ’70s-era rock band – separately posted song lyrics on their individual X pages Thursday morning, sparking a flurry of excitement and hope online that the notoriously on-again-off-again musical cohorts would rejoin forces once more.

“And if you go forward…” Nicks posted on her X page, before Buckingham posted a call-and-answer reply a half hour later, writing, “I’ll meet you there.”

The lyrics complete a line from the song “Frozen Love” from the duo’s 1973 album “Buckingham Nicks,” their sole combined studio effort before they joined Fleetwood Mac one year later.

Mick Fleetwood referenced the same song on Wednesday in a video posted to his Instagram page showing him listening to the track, saying, “It’s all in the song… It’s in the music that played on for so many years. It’s magic then, magic now. What a thrill.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Nicks and Buckingham for comment.

Nicks, Buckingham, Fleetwood and Christine McVie, who died in 2022, were part of Fleetwood Mac beginning in the 1970s, after the band was initially formed in 1967. Nicks and Buckingham have a lengthy personal and professional history of coming together – both musically and romantically – and breaking up.

It’s unclear what exactly it is that Nicks and Buckingham are teasing, if anything, but Nicks previously addressed the prospect of a Fleetwood Mac reunion being low after McVie’s death.

Referencing the last time that Fleetwood Mac toured – minus Buckingham – during their 2018-2019 An Evening with Fleetwood Mac tour, Nicks told Vulture in a 2023 interview that they all “had a really great time and it was a huge tour” and there was a possibility they would do it again.

“But when Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her,” Nicks said, later adding that “when she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to.”

Nicks recently announced she’s working on a new solo album and is currently on tour.

