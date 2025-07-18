Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire, US ambassador to Turkey says

By Mitchell McCluskey and Gul Tuysuz, CNN

(CNN) — Syria and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire, US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said on Friday.

The deal was “embraced” by Turkey, Jordan and other neighboring countries, the ambassador, who also serves as the US special envoy to Syria, said in a post on X.

“We call upon Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to put down their weapons and together with other minorities build a new and united Syrian identity in peace and prosperity with its neighbors,” Barrack said.

Neither party immediately commented on the reported deal.

The ceasefire comes after Israel launched airstrikes at Syria on Wednesday, which Israel said were aimed at protecting the Druze, an Arab religious minority. Clashes between pro-government forces and the Druze have killed scores of people since the fall of Syria’s longtime dictator, Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian government said on Wednesday night local time that its army started withdrawing from Suwayda, where clashes erupted over the weekend between Druze militia and Bedouin tribes, prompting government forces to intervene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

