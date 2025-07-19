At least 28 injured after vehicle strikes crowd in Los Angeles overnight

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — At least 28 people were injured when an “unknown vehicle” drove into a crowd in East Hollywood early Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The West Santa Monica Boulevard location provided by the LAFD is in the area of a music venue.

Three victims were transported in critical condition, six in serious condition, and 19 in fair condition, the LAFD said.

Video of the incident showed multiple injured people on the street and sidewalk being treated for their injuries. Some were seen being taken away on stretchers as police cordoned off the area.

The fire department coordinated patient triage and transport from the incident that happened around 2 a.m. local time. The department said 124 fire personnel assisted at the scene.

CNN has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.