Dozens killed after tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam

(CNN) — At least 34 bodies have been recovered and another 11 people have been rescued after a tourist boat capsized in Vietnam’s Halong Bay on Saturday, according to state media.

Search and rescue efforts are underway for those who are still missing, according to VN Express, which reported that the vessel was carrying 53 people, including 48 tourists and five crew members. The nationalities of those on board have not yet been stated.

VN Express reported that the ship, called the Wonder Sea, was caught in a storm around 1.30 p.m. local time (2.30 a.m. ET), which caused it to capsize. It then lost GPS signal, according to the outlet, which cited the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee.

The navy, border guards, police and port authorities – along with 27 boats and two rescue craft – were mobilized to the scene, VN Express reported, adding that heavy rain and limited visibility due to nightfall were making rescue operations difficult.

The capsize reportedly happened near the Dau Go Cave – one of the largest in the bay.

Halong Bay is a popular tourist hotspot and a UNESCO world heritage site comprising of about 1,600 limestone islands and islets.

