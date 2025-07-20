Brewing trouble: America’s coffee addiction meets Trump’s trade tariffs

By Rosa de Acosta, CNN

(CNN) — America’s love for coffee has made the dark brewed beverage the most popular drink in the country. US adults drink 516 million cups of coffee every day, even though coffee prices have almost doubled in the past five years.

The United States is the largest importer of coffee in the world, and its biggest supplier is Brazil. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods if President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva continued a legal inquiry on former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Here’s a look at the value of the coffee trade, US coffee-drinking habits and why your cup of coffee could be more expensive very soon, if Trump goes ahead with his latest tariff plan.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.