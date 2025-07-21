Car crashes into summer camp pool, narrowly missing swimmers

By Imani Clement

MONSON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A car crashed into a Massachusetts summer camp pool, narrowly missing campers swimming in the pool, the Monson Police Department said.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Sunsetview Campground on Town Farm Road in Monson.

The driver accidentally drove into the pool and missed the swimmers. Six people were evaluated at the scene. The driver was not injured in the crash.

The car was later removed from the pool via crane.

Monson is a town in Hampden County, just 24 miles east of Springfield.

