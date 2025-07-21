High beef prices, pilot’s ‘aggressive maneuver,’ kiss cam warning: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Tricia Escobedo, Sarah Hutter, CNN

1️⃣ Sirloin surge

Your burger is approaching filet mignon prices. A pound of beef now costs over $9 on average, according to the Department of Agriculture, and it could be some time before those prices come down.

2️⃣ Midair scare

Authorities are investigating an incident involving a pilot flying a Delta Air Lines regional jet, who made a hard turn to avoid colliding with a US Air Force B-52 bomber, according to audio taken on the plane. The flight landed safely in Minot, North Dakota. A video posted on TikTok showed what the pilot said to passengers at the time, and their response.

3️⃣ Kiss cam warning

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made sure to give concertgoers plenty of notice that they may appear on video screens at the band’s show Saturday night. His warning came after last week’s “Jumbotron Song” created a viral moment — and fallout — for the man and woman captured on camera.

4️⃣ Three people, one baby

Eight healthy babies were born in Britain with the help of an experimental technique that uses DNA from three people to help mothers avoid passing devastating rare diseases to their children. Here’s how it worked.

5️⃣ Sail on, tourists

Spain has had a complicated relationship with tourists who flock there to enjoy its breathtaking scenery, unique architecture and distinctive cuisine — particularly in Barcelona where anti-tourist protests broke out last year. Now, the city is making moves to limit the number of visitors who enter its ports.

⛈️ Close call: A doorbell camera captured the moment a lightning bolt struck as a delivery man attempted to make a drop-off during stormy weather in Wayne, New Jersey. The loud crack caused a scare, but he was unharmed. (Sound on).

🦈 ‘You’re gonna need a bigger boat’: The classic summer blockbuster “Jaws” recently turned 50 years old. In honor of this year’s Shark Week, here’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the 1975 film came together.

⭐ WWII hero: Larson, who passed away recently at the age of 102, explaining his role in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France. The veteran gained more than a million followers on TikTok, posting stories about his life and military service as @storytimewithpapajake.

🎵 A classic rock band cancelled their tour set to kick off next month due to extreme weather. Which band was it?

﻿A. The Steve Miller Band

B. Fleetwood Mac

C. Steely Dan

D. The Beach Boys

👟‘We are all from the same place’: Uganda-born trail runner Deo Kato wanted to challenge the idea that people should “go back to where they come from.” Inspired by the racism he experienced, he ran more than 8,000 miles from Cape Town, South Africa to London — a feat that took over a year. Now, he’s sharing his journey beyond the running world.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. Steve Miller, 81, posted a statement on his band’s social media accounts saying extreme heat, unpredictable flooding and other natural disaster risks “for you our audience, the band and the crew (are) unacceptable.”

