Police close in on suspects in cemetery vase thefts

More than 100 vases were stolen from a cemetery in Columbia
Regina Ahn

    COLUMBIA, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Columbia borough police department says it is getting closer to charging suspects in the theft of more than 100 vases from a cemetery around Memorial Day weekend.

“There’s some names that have been given to us that we are actively investigating and we’re going to continue to look into,” officer Rebecca Blatt said. “There’s just some clarifying details that, once we’re able to nail them down, the investigation will be able to move forward.”

Police say vases were stolen from graves, including some veterans’ graves, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Columbia.

Police are asking individuals whose vases were stolen from the cemetery between May 18 and May 31 to complete a survey.

This survey will assist the investigators in determining the total number of bronze vases stolen.

