Seventeen years after Chanelle Walker-Wells’ murder, Family calls for action against gun violence

By Lauren Schwentker

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WRTV) — This weekend marked a painful milestone for Ashlynne Walker and her family, the 17th anniversary of the death of her sister, Chanelle Walker-Wells, who was tragically killed by gun violence.

“She was a beautiful person, sister, mother, daughter and she was a hard worker,” Ashlynne said, remembering Chanelle.

Now, nearly two decades later, Ashlynne is turning her personal grief into a public mission.

On Saturday, she gathered with community members at the Great Commission Church of God on the east side of Indianapolis, calling for unity and urgent action amid a recent surge in local shootings.

Some parents at the meeting said they want stronger gun laws and less guns on the streets.

“I deal with it every day,” Ashlynne shared. “Grief is definitely a daily struggle.”

In the last two weekends alone, Indianapolis has seen a troubling rise in gun violence. For Ashlynne, the timing underscores the importance of her message.

“There’s definitely been an increase in violence in our city,” she said. “There’s definitely changes that need to be made with curfew.”

The event drew residents, city leaders and advocates who came together to share stories, express frustrations, and seek real lasting solutions.

“Due to the overwhelming amount of homicides in the last couple of week I think the entire community is upset and fed up,” Ashlynne told those in attendance.

Among the voices at the gathering was Reverend Malachi Walker, Chanelle’s father and the founder of Young Men, Inc., a youth ministry aimed at empowering Black and at-risk young men in Indianapolis.

“We can really come together and sit down and talk this thing through,” Rev. Walker said. “We can really come up with some concrete solutions to help stop the curb of violence.”

The gathering was not just a memorial, but a promise from a grieving family determined to turn their pain into purpose.

“I want to do whatever I can do to be a part of the solution,” said Ashlynne. “That’s what I’m here to do today.”

