‘Ted Lasso’ returns from across the pond for Season 4, with production now underway

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Get ready to believe once more.

Apple TV+ announced that Season 4 of the award-winning, feel-good comedy series “Ted Lasso” has begun production, sharing a first-look photo featuring cast members Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham and Jeremy Swift.

The release detailed that principal photography began Monday in Kansas City, Sudeikis’s hometown, with additional filming set to take place in London.

Apple boss Tim Cook also shared the image, with a caption on X , “From biscuits to BBQ.”

The first three seasons of the show took place in London, England, where Lasso (Sudeikis), a transplanted American football coach, found himself guiding the wayward soccer league Richmond AFC to new heights.

Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt – previously announced as returning executive producers – are also returning as their characters, Roy Kent and Beard, respectively.

Goldstein has won two acting Emmy for the series.

News of the show’s continuation first broke in March, and Sudeikis shared around the same time that the new season will focus on Lasso leading a women’s sports team.

The sitcom first premiered amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with the finale of Season 3 airing in May 2023.

“Ted Lasso” scored 61 Emmy nominations and 13 wins in its initial run.

No information on a premiere date for Season 4 has yet been revealed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.