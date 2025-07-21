‘The Sopranos’ shared studio space with ‘Sex and the City’ but not meatballs

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Bada Bing! Kristin Davis is serving some delicious television lore.

During a recent episode of her “Are You A Charlotte?” podcast, Davis recalled when her former show, “Sex and the City,” shared studio space in the early days with another popular HBO series, “The Sopranos.”

Davis, who played Charlotte on “Sex and the City” and has reprised the role for the spinoff “And Just Like That…,” revealed that while the two shows were neighbors during production at Silvercup Studios in Queens, New York, the neighborliness only went so far.

“Remember that middle area of Silvercup, because it had been the bread factory, so it wasn’t really a proper studio?” Davis asked her podcast guest Allen Coulter, who directed episodes of both “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City.”

“The different stages would have a common area of hallways, and ‘The Sopranos’ would have their craft services, which was like going to the best Italian restaurant that you could possibly imagine,” she said. “And our craft services was really, really… not that.”

As polite as her upbeat character, Davis added, “No offense to anyone who made it.”

“But we would just be like, ‘How can we get over there and get the food?’ And they would guard that food, do you know what I mean?” she said. “They’d be like, ‘No. You can’t come over here.’ And we’d be like, ‘Please, can we have some meatballs?’”

“On hour 15, you’re really wanting the ‘Sopranos’ meatballs, but you can’t have them,” Davis quipped.

Coulter jokingly apologized, “The mob was keeping you away from the food.”

“I remember we were shooting a scene at the Bada Bing, you know, the so-called backroom of the Bada Bing, where they’re all having lunch and pasta and stuff. When shooting an eating scene, and this would be true of ‘Sex and the City,’ you always have a spit bucket,” Coulter recalled, explaining that actors don’t typically finish food in a dining scene. “So we’re shooting that and I go over and I was looking at the guys and the guys had the spit bucket up on the table there, but it’s completely clean. I said, ‘What’s the deal there?’ They said, ‘They just eat everything.’”

Coulter said they if they did four takes on “The Sopranos,” that meant the actors in that scene ate four meals.

The beloved show starring James Gandolfini as a mob boss in therapy ran from 1999 to 2007. “Sex and the CIty,” starring Sarah Jessica Parker as a sex columnist navigating life and love in the Big Apple, aired from 1998 to 2004.

Gandolfini died in 2013 at age 51.

