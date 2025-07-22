Brain-eating amoeba case confirmed in South Carolina

By Stephanie Moore

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WYFF) — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed a case of Naegleria fowleri, also known as the brain-eating amoeba, in the state.

The department said they were made aware of the case in the Midlands region of the state during the week of July 7, but added that Naegleria fowleri is not required to be reported to DPH.

DPH said it does not track infections from the amoeba and does not provide information about or comment on individual cases, including the person’s condition.

Naegleria fowleri is a naturally occurring ameba in warm freshwater. Infection with Naegleria fowleri is very serious and almost always fatal.

DPH said the infection is rare, occurring in less than 10 people a year in the United States.

They said water activities, like diving in warm freshwater areas such as lakes and rivers, may increase risk of exposure and infection because the organism can be forcefully introduced into the nasal passages.

Recreational water users should assume that Naegleria fowleri is present in warm freshwater; however, the risk of infection is very low.

While millions of people across the United States enjoy recreational activities in warm water each year, as previously noted, less than 10 Naegleria fowleri infections are identified each year.

To reduce the risk of infection from Naegleria fowleri, limit the amount of water that enters the nose.

