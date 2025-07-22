College Park parents can get utility bill discount if their child shows up for first week of school

By Alexis Derickson

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (WXIA) — Families in College Park now have a compelling reason to show up and show out for the first week of the 2025-26 school year — and it could shave off a bit of an upcoming utility bill.

The City of College Park is offering a 15% discount on August utility bills to residents whose children are enrolled and present in school from August 4 to August 11, according to the City of College Park Facebook.

The incentive is part of the city’s participation in “First Day Fulton,” a county-wide initiative to boost first-week attendance. College Park emphasized that when students skip those first few days, schools risk losing teachers due to poor attendance numbers.

To help kick off the academic year, a back-to-school pep rally is planned for this Saturday, meant to help both students and parents prep for the year ahead. The event will feature free school supplies, giveaways, family resources, and community services.

Riverwood High School and the Georgia International Convention Center will each host a pep rally location from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Parents can register their student for school, and must make sure their student attends every day of the first week to qualify for the utility discount.

