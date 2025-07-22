Drastic changes could be coming to Hawaii’s cruise industry

By Paul Drewes

HONOLULU (KITV) — Time is ticking down to weigh-in on the State Department of Transportation plan that could drastically change Hawaii’s cruise industry.

The DOT’s plan reduces 50% of state greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. But to reach those goals it recommends cutting in half the number of cruise ships making calls in the islands. With a 75% reduction by the year 2035.

“That would be devastating to our economy. It could cost us $65 million each year and affect 250,000 visitors every year,” said Grassroot Institute of Hawaii President Dr. Kelii Akina.

The plan not only calls for fewer vessels, but also reducing the size of cruise ships allowed in, as a smaller ship emits less greenhouse gas.

“In addition to the jobs that are lost directly, there are also others that will be lost, in restaurants, tourist attractions and other industries that will be affected severely by this,” added Akina.

“Cruise ships do bring in guests, it is important – in a sense. We don’t rely on them, but Hawaii is scarce, so whatever business we can get we are thankful for,” said Hawaii Glass Bottom Boat Tours Manager Kai Adric.

Other businesses worry about the message cutting cruises would send to all travelers interested in coming to Hawaii.

The President of Atlantis Adventures in Hawaii, Ron Williams, issued this statement:

“Following through on this would have a negative impact on this important segment of Hawaii’s visitor industry and come at a time when travel to Hawaii is below expectations.”

“Because of what is going on in the economy, not as many people are traveling, so it would hinder that,” added Adric.

Businesses that operate commercial harbor craft like Hawaii Glass Bottom Boat Tours, could even take a double hit under the plan. Not only would they see a reduction in passengers but would also face higher costs because they would be required to transition to zero-emission technology by 2040.

The maritime plans would impact other ships as well.

For vessels traveling between the islands they would need to use 100% bio or renewable diesel in the next 5 years.

While 70% of ships headed to or from the mainland would need to use renewable Liquid natural gas.

Right now it is a proposed plan and the DOT is taking public comment on it until July 31st.

Then the DOT will let the next legislature know what changes will be on the horizon for Hawaii’s maritime industry.

“It is important for the public to speak out and say ‘We don’t want to kill the tourist industry’. There are other solutions to do the trick,” added Akina.

