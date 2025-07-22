Rise in abandoned pets at Vacaville parks prompts public service announcement

By Carlos E. Castañeda

City of Vacaville (KOVR) — The City of Vacaville is alerting residents about a troubling trend of people abandoning their pets in city parks, urging pet owners to seek alternatives to have their critters cared for.

The city and its Parks and Recreation Department posted a public service announcement on social media over the weekend, saying there is an increase in the number of pets abandoned at Peña Adobe, Lagoon Valley, and other parks around the city. In one instance, a park ranger found a litter of kittens that were left in a park dumpster, the post said.

“If you’re ever in a situation where you or a family member can no longer care for a pet, there are no judgment, safe surrender programs available in our area,” the post said.

The Solano County SPCA has information about a pet surrender program on its website, while the Solano County Pets Facebook group also provides information about rehoming animals in the county instead of surrendering or abandoning them.

Vacaville also has additional resources about animals and pets in the community at CityofVacaville.gov/Pets.

