Salina residents warned not to set fires to remove massive log jam

By KAKE Staff

SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) — The Salina Fire Department is warning residents that they could face arson charges if attempting to remove a massive log jam by fire on the Smoky Hill River after a nearby fire over the weekend.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a report of a small log pile on fire along the river near Indian Rock Park, about 200 yards north of the much larger log jam at Bill Burke Park. Firefighters worked through trees and down the riverbank to reach the fire. While the pile was extinguished as much as possible, the department said that the smaller pile would likely continue to smolder over the next day or so.

The department has been made aware of social media comments proposing to burn the larger log jam to remove it. The department is heavily advising against using fire, as burning would pose safety risks, make the problem worse, and potentially taint the city’s drinking water supply.

The department notes that starting fires on city property, including parks, is illegal. Violators may face charges of arson or aggravated arson, with increased penalties if the fire results in injury to responders or bystanders.

The city and the department are looking at solutions to manage and remediate the log jam. The public is urged not to attempt burning or walking on the log jam due to safety risks.

