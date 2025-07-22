US to withdraw from UN scientific and cultural agency UNESCO again, White House says

By Alejandra Jaramillo, Alayna Treene and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is pulling the United States out of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO, a White House official told CNN.

The move comes as the US president continues to pull the country out of international institutions and makes ending Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs a key focus of his administration.

“President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO — which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement.

In a statement, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce added the US’ continued participation in UNESCO is not in its “national interest.” The withdrawal will take effect on December 31, 2026.

UNESCO “promotes cooperation in education, science, culture and communication to foster peace worldwide,” its website states. The UN organization is widely recognized for its designation of World Heritage Sites, including the Grand Canyon National Park in the US.

The United States was a founding member of UNESCO in 1945 but withdrew in 1984, citing concerns over financial mismanagement and a perceived bias against US interests.

Nearly two decades later, in 2003, the US rejoined the organization during President George W. Bush’s administration, with Bush stating that UNESCO had implemented important reforms.

The US again withdrew from UNESCO during the first Trump administration but rejoined under Biden. After he took office for the second time, President Donald Trump ordered a review of US participation, including “an analysis of any anti-Semitism or anti-Israel sentiment within the organization.”

Bruce alleged that “UNESCO works to advance divisive social and cultural causes and maintains an outsized focus on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, a globalist, ideological agenda for international development at odds with our America First foreign policy.”

“UNESCO’s decision to admit the ‘State of Palestine’ as a Member State is highly problematic, contrary to U.S. policy, and contributed to the proliferation of anti-Israel rhetoric within the organization,” she said.

Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO said she deeply regretted the US decision but said the organization was expecting it.

“This decision contradicts the fundamental principles of multilateralism, and may affect first and foremost our many partners in the United States of America — communities seeking site inscription on the World Heritage List, Creative City status, and University Chairs,” she said in a statement.

“However regrettable, this announcement was anticipated, and UNESCO has prepared for it,” she added. “These claims also contradict the reality of UNESCO’s efforts, particularly in the field of Holocaust education and the fight against antisemitism.”

The US decision was hailed by Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar, who called it “a necessary step, designed to promote justice and Israel’s right for fair treatment in the UN system.”

“Singling out Israel and politicization by member states must end, in this and all professional UN agencies,” he wrote in a post on X Tuesday. “Israel thanks the US for its moral support and leadership, especially in the multilateral arena which is plagued with anti-Israel discrimination.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, however, took a swipe at the move.

“Unwavering support for UNESCO, a universal guardian of science, the Ocean, education, culture, and world heritage,” he wrote on X. “The withdrawal of the United States will not weaken our commitment alongside those who lead this fight.”

