ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Drier weather pattern begins, rain chances drop temps climb

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We enter a drier weather pattern for your Wednesday with rain chances weakening and temperatures increasing.

Rain chances drop today to 20% from Tuesdays 50%. Rain chances pick up into the evening. Rain chances will continue to drop for your Thursday and Friday.

Along with drier conditions we will see hotter temps. Temps will begin climbing looking to approach the triples in the coming days. For today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 93, Las Cruces is expected to see a high of 89.