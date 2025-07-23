“American Idol” executive and husband killed with their own gun, LA County DA says

By Laurie Perez, Anna Schecter, Dean Fioresi

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — “American Idol” executive Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were shot and killed with their own gun, which the suspect found inside their home when he allegedly broke in, revealed Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

The new information was shared during a community meeting on Monday night, where Encino residents, law enforcement members and county leaders gathered to address a troubling spike in crime in the area, highlighted by the deadly double-shooting last week.

A senior law enforcement official in Los Angeles with direct knowledge of the investigation confirmed that the gun did belong to the couple but added Hochman sharing that information at the meeting angered people working the case in the DA’s office and the LAPD.

The DA’s remarks have led to speculation that the suspect had been in the home previously or knew the couple. Quashing that speculation, the senior law enforcement official said, “They did not know each other and that’s definitive.”

Kaye and Deluca were found inside their Encino home on July 10. The suspect, 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian of Encino, was arrested the next day. He faces two murder charges and a burglary charge. Boodarian’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 20.

As details continue to come to light, it’s increasingly apparent that the couple were concerned for their safety. Their home was surrounded by six-foot walls adorned with spikes, was equipped with security cameras and a home security system, and they had purchased a gun for defense.

On top of this, they had also met with an LAPD captain the night prior to their killings, and spoken with the Encino Neighborhood Council’s public safety officer just hours earlier.

“There’s no silver bullet for crime, right?,” said Josh Sautter, the president of the Encino Neighborhood Council. “There’s just layers of safety and she had all these different layers and even she wasn’t safe.”

The shooting is just the latest in a trend that has seen the community plagued with smash-and-grab robberies, break-ins, jewelry store burglaries and now murder. Months of this have residents both angry and afraid, concerns they voiced during Monday’s meeting. “What I wanna know is: why does it have to take a death in order for us to have a meeting like this?” one woman asked at the meeting.

She was one of hundreds in attendance, including Hochman, who reassured the crowd that he was working to mitigate the incidents.

“I’ve got 750 prosecutors who are on message, on mission, working now with law enforcement every single day to send a message to these criminals, that their golden age of committing crime without consequence is done,” Hochman said.

Still, he urged residents to continue asking for more.

“You demand that we get some better safety in this community, and again, this community could be the catalyst in making that happen,” Hochman said.

Officers said that violent crimes in the area are actually down year over year, but that they’re always looking for new ways to address community safety and expand services. They say that they’ve requested additional patrols, flyovers with department aircraft and even mounted patrols.

“The decreases don’t matter; there are still people being victimized by these crimes, by these organized burglary crews,” said Los Angeles Police Department Captain Mike Bland. “I wanna make sure that you guys understand, I could talk to you about these numbers, but facts remain is we’re still here and we’re still fearful, that’s why this room is filled today.”

As the community gathered for the crime prevention meeting on Monday night, two home break-ins occurred within 10 minutes of each other. Police say there were several suspects involved in both incidents, the first occurring at 10:04 p.m. in the 4900 block of Enfield Avenue, and the other taking place at 10:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of Hayvenhurst Avenue, a home belonging to former “Real Housewives” star Teddi Mellencamp.

Police said no one was home at the time of the Enfield Avenue break-in, and it’s not known if anything was stolen. The residents on Hayvenhurst Avenue were home, with the suspects making entry into their garage and fleeing before police arrived.

