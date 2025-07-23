Black Sabbath bandmates and stars of music world pay tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Ozzy Osbourne has been remembered as a “pioneer,” a “fearless talent” and a “dear friend,” in an outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians and his former Black Sabbath bandmates following his death on Tuesday at the age of 76.

“It’s really a shock,” Black Sabbath co-founder and guitarist Tony Iommi told BBC Radio on Wednesday. “It’s really hit me today to be honest. A terrible shock.”

News of the rock icon’s death came just weeks after Black Sabbath reunited for one final concert in their native Birmingham, England, where Osbourne, the band’s hellraising front man, performed seated on a throne.

“It was brilliant to be with all the guys again,” Iommi added. “It’s brilliant for Ozzy because he really wanted to do that. He felt at home there, it was really good for him, it was good for all of us to get together for a final thing. We didn’t realise it was going to be this final, we didn’t expect him to (pass away) but he hasn’t looked well for a while.”

Fellow Black Sabbath band member Bill Ward posted on X, asking: “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart.”

Friends from across the music industry also paid tribute to Osbourne.

Elton John, who featured on the title track of Osbourne’s 2020 album “Ordinary Man,” remembered his “dear friend” as a “huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods” and “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood said he was “so very sad” to hear of Osbourne’s death, while Queen guitarist Brian May noted that his final concert at Villa Park “was a glorious way to say goodbye – the love in that place for him was gigantic.”

Birmingham’s love for Osbourne was once again on show on Wednesday as fans turned the city’s famous Black Sabbath bench and mural into makeshift memorials for him. As well as the customary flowers, candles and notes, someone left an Aston Villa scarf, referencing Osbourne’s love for the soccer club.

Osbourne was often referred to as the Godfather of Heavy Metal, a title he brushed off, but which alluded to his enormous influence over hard rock and heavy metal music.

Bands like Metallica, Pearl Jam and Nirvana all referenced the impact his music had on their own in their tributes to him.

“It’s impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica,” the band said in a post on X. “Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind.

“Ozzy and Sharon believed in us and transformed our lives and careers. He taught us how to play in the big leagues while at the same time being warm, welcoming, engaging, and all around brilliant.”

Nirvana, too, thanked Osborne for “the inspiration,” calling Black Sabbath the “template for heavy rock.”

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready recounted discovering Black Sabbath’s music when he was a high school student, remembering that “it was Ozzy’s voice that took me away to a dark universe. A great escape.”

And Aerosmith called Osbourne “a voice that changed music forever,” who “redefined what it meant to be heavy.”

Other bands paid tribute to Osbourne while performing live on stage on Tuesday evening. Among them were Lady Gaga, who wore an Ozzy Osbourne T-shirt while performing in San Francisco, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who dedicated his band’s show in Nashville “to the incredible, genius talent, characterful and gift to the world that was Ozzy Osbourne.”

