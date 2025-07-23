Diogo Jota’s wife posts ‘forever’ tribute to mark one month since wedding

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Rute Cardoso, the wife of Diogo Jota, has paid tribute to her late husband, marking a month since the couple got married.

Liverpool and Portugal star Jota died in a car crash in Spain on July 3 at the age of 28 along with his 25-year-old brother André Silva – who was also a professional footballer.

In a post on Instagram, Cardoso shared photographs from their wedding day on June 22, along with an emotional message.

“1 month since our ‘til death do us part,’” she said Tuesday, adding she was “forever” his.

Jota married his long-term partner Cardoso less than two weeks before the crash. The couple had three children together.

The soccer world has rallied behind the family since Jota’s death. His funeral was attended by many current players, including Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Portugal star Rúben Neves.

Cardoso was pictured embracing other mourners as she arrived at the church ahead of the ceremony on July 5.

Liverpool, the team Jota was playing for before his death, has since retired his No. 20 shirt.

A mural of the star has also been painted on a wall in the city.

Jota was a vital part of Liverpool’s recent success, lifting the Premier League trophy at the end of last season.

He was also part of the Portugal national team which won the Nations League in June this year, having also won the competition in 2019.

