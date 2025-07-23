England produces another dramatic comeback to make second consecutive Women’s Euros final

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — England has made late comebacks its calling card at the 2025 Women’s Euros and produced another dramatic finish in its 2-1 victory over Italy in the semifinals in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday.

The Lionesses had trailed most of the match after Barbara Bonansea’s first half goal on 33 minutes until Michelle Agyemang equalized in the 96th minute, with less than two minutes of added time remaining.

In extra time and with the contest looking as if it was going to penalties for the second consecutive match, England was awarded a penalty in the 117th minute when Beth Mead was fouled in the box.

Although Azzurre goalkeeper Laura Giuliani initially saved Chloe Kelly’s spot-kick, the English forward was quickest to react, stabbing the rebound home from close range and booking the Lionesses’ place in the final in the most dramatic fashion.

“It is definitely a movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat,” Kelly told reporters afterwards. “These girls are brilliant – they make me so proud to be English, as every English person is right now.

“I can’t believe what happened. The togetherness of this group is so special.”

England had qualified for the semifinals in an extraordinary manner, scoring two late goals to come from 2-0 down to force extra time against Sweden before a dramatic penalty shootout unfolded with the Lionesses managing to keep their cool at the key moment.

Italy, on the other hand, had beaten Norway in the quarterfinals but was the heavy underdog against the Women’s Euros defending champion, looking for its first spot in the final since 1997.

Despite the pre-match predictions, it was the Italians who struck first. A probing cross from Sofia Cantore caused all manner of confusion among the England defenders before Bonansea was able to corral the ball and smash it into the roof of the net.

With the Azzurre ahead, England went on the front foot in search of the equalizer. And whether through some wayward finishing or some inspired goalkeeping from Giuliani, the Lionesses were unable to draw themselves level.

That was until the 96th minute when Agyemang, who has made a habit as a substitute of providing big, late impacts at this tournament, once again displayed her proficiency off the bench.

Giuliani could only parry a cross with the rebound falling to the 19-year-old’s feet where she smashed the ball home.

The goal sparked wild scenes of celebration, with Italy’s players clearly distraught at conceding so late into the match.

With the game in extra-time, both teams had chances to score again – Agyemang came closest in the 117th minute where her lob bounced off the crossbar.

But with penalties looming once again for England, Mead was fouled in the box as she attempted to connect with a Lauren Hemp cross, with referee Ivana Martinčić pointing to the spot.

There was even more drama though as Kelly – with her unique run-up before her penalty, comprising of a hop and a jump – had her penalty saved but managed to tap home to clinch a dramatic win.

The victory continues England’s success at major international tournaments, with this marking the team’s third final in a row; the Lionesses won the Women’s Euros on home soil in 2022 and lost to Spain in the World Cup final in 2023.

“I feel like it hasn’t really sunk in. It was just a rollercoaster of emotions, trying to stay focused in the 120 minutes to make sure we didn’t let Italy back into the game,” England defender Lucy Bronze said afterwards. “I can imagine once I’m in the dressing room, and we’re on the bus, and we get back to (the team base in) Zurich, it’ll sink in that we’ve made it to another final.

“I don’t think you’ll find a team in world football with more fight and more resilience than this England team. To come back and to never give up, the same as we did in the previous game, and to fight to the end; we kept our dreams alive and then to finish it in extra time as well is unbelievable.”

England will face either Spain or Germany in Sunday’s final in Basel, with the two facing off in their semifinal on Wednesday in Zurich.

