Hagerstown ordinance prohibiting sleeping, lodging outdoors takes effect in August

By Greg Ng

Click here for updates on this story

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WBAL) — A temporary ordinance to prohibit sleeping or lodging outdoors in Hagerstown takes effect in August and lasts for six months.

The Western Maryland city’s ordinance takes effect on Aug. 8 to Feb. 8, 2026, with an intent to ensure public spaces remain clean, safe and accessible for all residents and visitors, according to a Tuesday Facebook post on the city police department’s Facebook page.

Police said the ordinance prohibits sleeping or lodging onin sidewalks, parks, plazas, streets, parking lots, parking decks, public buildings, open public property and vehicles parked in public spaces.

The ordinance also prohibits laying down bedding or sleeping bags; using tents, tarps or makeshift shelters; building fires or digging for shelter; or storing personal belongings in public areas.

Violators could face a fine of up to $500 andor up to 60 days in jail. They will be directed to leave the area and will be offered housing or social services. Each day a violation continues counts as a separate offense.

Exceptions include people participating in city-sponsored or city-approved events that involve overnight stays.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.