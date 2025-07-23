Kansas City-area educator charged with sexual trafficking of a child

By Nick Sloan, Jackson Kurtz

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — A Kansas City-area educator has been accused of a child sex crime.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Jonathan Newton with second-degree sexual trafficking of a child.

Court records allege the victim and a guardian spoke with Kansas City police on March 27, 2025.

The victim alleges that Newton, listed as a “former school teacher aide” in court records, reached out to them on Snapchat.

Newton allegedly asked for a picture of the child’s private parts.

A probable cause statement was Newton admitted to police he had an “inappropriate conversation” over Snapchat.

He also told police that the victim was 15 years old at the time and he was 31. He also told police they met when both were at the same school.

A $75,000 bond has been requested by prosecutors.

Part of the bond conditions requires him to stay on house arrest and he cannot be within 1,000 feet of Brookside Charter School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Olivia Markey, a commercial sexual exploitation of children specialist at the Child Protection Center, said the trauma the incidents can cause is overwhelming, especially when the alleged perpetrator is someone the victim is supposed to trust and look up to.

“It can be really traumatic,” Markey said. “Especially from somebody that, they’re supposed to trust and be able to, look up to. Breaking of that trust of an adult who’s supposed to be caring for this child, and teaching them and helping them to grow.”

Experts advise parents to be aware of who their children are communicating with on apps like Snapchat and to look for signs that something may be amiss.

“But I think just being a present parent and knowing what your kid is doing online, as well as just kids being aware and learning that they can speak up,” Markey said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.