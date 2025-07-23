Massachusetts public schools are the best in the country, new report says

By Neal Riley, Louise Moller

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Once again, Massachusetts public schools have been crowned the best in the country in an annual ranking.

The report from personal finance website WalletHub says Massachusetts is No. 1 in its ranking of public school systems. The state also took the top spot in 2024 and 2023.

Massachusetts schools ranked first in quality and second in safety. The state has the highest math and reading test scores among fourth and eighth graders, the study found.

Earlier this year, an educational assessment known as the “Nation’s Report Card” also found that Massachusetts students lead the country in test scores. But experts also cautioned that reading scores in Massachusetts and around the country have been declining since the COVID pandemic took students out of the classroom.

Gov. Maura Healey’s administration celebrated the new WalletHub ranking and touted investments in universal free school meals, special education, early literacy and preparing students for the workforce.

“Massachusetts is home to America’s first public school and has always led the way when it comes to providing our students with the best education,” Healey said in a statement. “This recognition is a testament to the students, teachers, parents and staff who have invested their time and energy to help our schools succeed all across Massachusetts.”

According to WalletHub, Massachusetts also had one of the lowest dropout rates and the highest share of high schoolers who got a score of 3 or better on their Advanced Placement exams. The state also said few students report problems with bullying, fights or illegal drugs on campus.

All New England states scored in the Top 20 of the WalletHub ranking. Connecticut was second, followed by New Hampshire at No. 5, Rhode Island in seventh, Maine at 14th and Vermont at No. 19.

