Police asking for help in building case against imposter nurse

By Patrick Damp

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — As the investigation into a woman who used multiple false identities to pose as a nurse at various healthcare facilities across Pennsylvania, state police are asking healthcare companies to review their employment records.

Shannon Womack is believed to have used at least 10 different aliases to pose as an LPN, RN, and nurse supervisor at rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes across the commonwealth.

Now, state police are asking healthcare agencies and providers to review their employment records for fraudulent activities that may have involved Womack.

Investigators confirmed that Womack used the following names:

Shannon Nicole Parham Shannon Nicole Abiola Shannon Nicole Armstrong Shannon Abiola-Parham Shannon Nicole Grimes Shannon Nicole Womack Shannon Nicole Lawson Shannon Nicole Lethco Shannon Nicole Robinson Shannon Lee Lawson State police are asking providers to call them at 724-223-5200 if any of those names match their employment records.

Womack is facing several charges, including corrupt organizations, endangering the welfare of care, unlawful use of a computer, identity theft, forgery, and theft by unlawful taking.

“Imposter nurse” uses 20 aliases and 7 Social Security numbers

Womack was taken into custody earlier this week after it was learned that she used several different identities to work as a nurse, despite not being a licensed professional.

“The investigation showcased Womack was using the identification and nursing certifications from four different confirmed nurses from southern states,” state police Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said. “She was acting as this RN for about five years now, and that ranges all the way from George to Connecticut. So, you have a bunch of different states in that range.”

State police provided at least six facilities in Pennsylvania where Womack worked:

Corner View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Eldercrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, and Harmar Village Health and Rehab Center in Allegheny County Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Beaver County Greenery Center for Rehab and Nursing and Southmont of Presbyterian Seniorcare in Washington County Oak Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Westmoreland County Sayre HealthCare Center in Bradford County St. Mary’s Home of Erie in Erie County She worked anywhere from one to 10 shifts at these facilities, and according to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, she was placed on a “do not retain” list for reasons including professional misconduct, poor performance, and was accused of stealing drugs in some cases.

The investigation began when troopers pulled the 39-year-old woman over in Cecil Township on a regular traffic stop in April. She allegedly provided aliases that had numerous active warrants.

“The search warrant of the vehicle showcased multiple forms of ID, a lot of medical records were in the car, and a bunch of prescription medications that were attached to residents in health care homes or nursing home facilities,” Gagliardi said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.