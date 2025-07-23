Police: Florida doctor tracked ex-wife flight attendant with GPS, ambushed her outside Lake Worth condo

By Terri Parker

Click here for updates on this story

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) — A Jensen Beach ophthalmologist is accused of stalking and killing his ex-wife, a Palm Beach County flight attendant, in what detectives describe as a calculated and cold-blooded ambush.

Richard Seith, 53, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm in the death of Cynthia Sciarrone Seith.

The just-released arrest report details a chilling narrative of obsession, control, and premeditation leading up to Cynthia’s murder.

Dashcam video captures final moments

On July 15 at 3:22 a.m., Cynthia, a Spirit Airlines flight attendant, was found face-down on the sidewalk outside her Lake Worth condo — still clutching her car keys, her suitcase just feet away. She’d been shot in the head moments after parking her car following a late-night shift.

Detectives discovered a motion-activated dashcam in Cynthia’s Subaru that recorded audio of the fatal gunshot. The video also showed a man’s shadowy figure bending near her rear hatch seconds later. Investigators believe he was retrieving a GPS tracker placed on her car.

Jeep, cellphone records place suspect at scene

License plate readers and neighborhood surveillance cameras repeatedly caught Seith’s distinctive orange Jeep Wrangler in the area before and after the shooting. A camera inside Cynthia’s gated community even recorded the Jeep driving southbound toward her condo at 11:22 p.m.

Cellphone records also placed Seith’s device at key locations along the Jeep’s path from Martin County to Palm Beach County and back during the critical window.

When confronted by detectives, Seith denied being in Palm Beach County and claimed he hadn’t seen Cynthia since December 2024. He also insisted he’s the only one who drives his Jeep.

Search warrants reveal guns, GPS tracker

Searches of Seith’s Jensen Beach home and Stuart eye clinic turned up multiple firearms, ammunition, a silencer, and a Micro Roni conversion kit that turns a Glock into a short-barreled rifle. Some of the guns were in his clinic’s desk.

They also found a device that catches spent bullet casings after firing a gun.

Detectives, in addition, found a Cube GPS tracker. Records show Seith purchased the device in May and canceled its subscription just 3.5 hours after Cynthia’s murder.

‘She was scared of him’

Cynthia’s friends told WPBF 25 News that she had feared her ex-husband for months and believed he was dangerous.

“She was really scared and she had said that on numerous occasions — that he’s just not a nice man and she was scared of him,” said Gary Stamper, a former Spirit Airlines flight attendant who went through training with Cindi in 2022.

According to the affidavit, Cindi confided in friends that Seith was verbally and physically abusive.

The couple’s divorce was finalized on May 27. Seith was ordered to pay Cindi $250,000 and to pay off her Lake Worth condo mortgage—a total of about $285,000. The payment was due at the end of July.

Court records show Seith was also a defendant in a medical malpractice lawsuit. The last filing in that case was also on May 27.

Disturbing past behavior alleged

The arrest report also outlines claims from a former girlfriend, who filed a stalking injunction against Seith. She said Cindi confided that Seith demanded group sex, tried to coerce her into “swinging” with strangers, and offered to pay for dental work in exchange for sexual favors.

Seith allegedly admitted to Cindi he once contemplated killing his first wife during a previous divorce but stopped because his adopted son “would be orphaned again.”

In July 2024, another ex accused him of firing a bullet into her home while searching for Cindi, who was her friend. That case did not result in charges but added to what investigators call a pattern of escalating behavior.

Next steps

Seith remains held without bond in the Palm Beach County Jail. He has denied involvement in Cindi’s death.

Cindi’s friends remain horrified at how her life ended, when she had tried to valiantly to start over and get away from Seith.

“She was just a beautiful, beautiful soul,” said Stamper.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.