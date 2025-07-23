San Carlos Island boat trapped in mangroves removed, nearly 3 years after Hurricane Ian

By Muhammad Abdul Qawee

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WBBH) — A derelict boat on San Carlos Island along San Carlos Boulevard that was trapped by Hurricane Ian is finally removed. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they removed the boat on July 12.

Officials told Gulf Coast News initially the boat was on dry land in the mangroves and wasn’t eligible for removal under their derelict vessel removal program. It eventually moved to where it was partially in the water then the removal process started.

Some people called it an eyesore; others called it a historical landmark.

“It was a little nostalgic,” said Captain John Cassidy.

That’s how Captain John Cassidy describes the moment he saw crews working to remove the boat. He said it was very quick, Cassidy works near where the boat was.

“They had their truck, they were winching it, and then that the truck was gone, and I came back later, and the boat was gone,” he added.

Stephanie Rochelle, the owner of Fort Myers Beach Big Tiki Tours, thought the boat would stay there forever.

“They brought the helicopters in and they chopped all the other boats up. We figured it was gone, and then they left and the boat was still there so we never figured it would go anywhere,” Rochelle said.

FWC told Gulf Coast News with the removal of the boat on San Carlos Boulevard, they believe it marks the end of the vessels on San Carlos Island from Hurricane Ian. For People like Captain Cassidy, this is more than just a cleanup milestone.

“That’s a sign we’re heading the right direction,” said Cassidy.

FWC officers have assessed over 4,500 vessels for derelict status after Hurricane Ian in Lee County of those vessels assessed 756 were documented as derelict on waters.

