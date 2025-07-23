Several Denver metro area vape shops hit in coordinated burglary spree, one business owner says it’s “devastating”

By Tori Mason

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — A small business in Centennial is facing a major setback two months after opening. Pyre Vape and Glass was one of several vape shops across the Denver metro area targeted in a string of coordinated overnight burglaries.

Surveillance footage from Pyre shows thieves ramming a stolen vehicle through the storefront around 1:50 a.m. on July 17. Several masked suspects are seen entering the store seconds after the crash. They use laundry baskets to sweep up disposable vapes and flavored nicotine products before exiting through the wrecked storefront.

A stolen getaway car was parked out front.

“It was devastating,” said owner Matthew Mikulas. “We’re a small businesses. This isn’t Walmart or Target. We don’t have a loss retention program.”

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at least four other vape stores in Denver, Englewood, Lakewood and Aurora were hit that same night, all using a similar method of entry and targeting similar products.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office told CBS News Colorado the cases are believed to be linked and carried out by a group of young suspects — possibly teens — using stolen vehicles. They believe at least one of the individuals was armed, using the flashlight on a pistol to scan the store. Mikulas says the group appeared organized and targeted products popular with young buyers, especially flavored nicotine devices like Geek Bars.

“They knew what they were doing. They knew they only had three to four minutes,” he said. “And I fear they’re selling it to underage users. They are probably hitting up their friends, and their groups and their clubs.”

Mikulas, who is also a cancer survivor, says he’s trying to bring safe, compliant alternatives to adult consumers.

He estimates the total damage at around $40,000, including destroyed doors, broken display cases and stolen inventory. Thieves didn’t just shatter his storefront, but efforts to keep vapes away from minors.

“The hardest part is that this industry already fights for legitimacy,” he said. “We work hard to check IDs, follow the rules, and provide responsible options. But when criminals use our products to fuel an underground market, it makes us look like the bad guys.” Despite the setback, Mikulas says he’s committed to rebuilding and continuing to serve his customers.

“We’re still here. We’ve reordered product, we’re fixing the damage, and we’ll keep pushing forward. Owning a small business? You don’t give up on it.”

He’s also looking into improving storefront security, joining other small business owners who are now installing bollards and reinforced glass after becoming targets of similar crimes.

Investigators believe the suspects may be attempting to resell stolen items on platforms like Facebook Marketplace and social media using codewords and anonymous accounts.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.