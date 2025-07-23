Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham to rerelease their rare debut record ‘Buckingham Nicks’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — After days of speculation, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham are officially back.

The legendary musicians will be releasing a reissue of “Buckingham Nicks,” their first and only studio album as a duo initially put out in 1973 before the pair joined Fleetwood Mac, according to a news release Wednesday.

“Buckingham Nicks,” which has not been available on music streaming sites and is a rare vinyl find, will be reissued on CD and digitally on September 19.

The record opens with a Nicks original, “Crying in the Night,” which is available digitally Wednesday ahead of the full album rerelease.

The album will also feature an earlier version of “Crystal,” which again appeared as a track on Fleetwood Mac’s eponymous 1975 record.

Nicks and Buckingham – famously on-again-off-again collaborators – have been cryptically teasing a reunion of sorts in recent days, when they both posted lyrics to their song “Frozen Love” off “Buckingham Nicks” on social media, sparking excitement and hope online among Fleetwood Mac faithfuls that the pair would once again reunite.

“And if you go forward…” Nicks posted on her X page last week, before Buckingham posted a call-and-answer reply a half hour later, writing, “I’ll meet you there.”

Mick Fleetwood referenced the same song in a video posted to his Instagram page at the time, saying, “It’s magic then, magic now,” after listening to the track.

It was “Frozen Love” that caught Fleetwood’s attention in the mid-1970s when he was looking for a new Fleetwood Mac guitarist after Bob Welch left the band, according to the release this week. Fleetwood offered Buckingham the spot, who “insisted” that he and Nicks were a “package deal.”

And so, as history has it, the most famous iteration of Fleetwood Mac was formed once Buckingham and Nicks joined Fleetwood, Christine McVie and John McVie. Christine McVie died in 2022.

Nicks and Buckingham have a lengthy personal and professional history of coming together – both musically and romantically – and breaking up, but have not yet indicated whether a reunion tour or one-off performance will follow or accompany the reissue of their album.

“Buckingham Nicks” will have ten newly remastered tracks. Physical copies of the album will be available for purchase on Friday, September 19, the same day the record will be available digitally.

